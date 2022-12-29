We try to eat healthy, but it can be tough under the circumstances sometimes.

With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.

But we know that some fast food chains are more prevalent in some parts of the country versus others. Ever wondered what the most common fast food chains are in New York state? Hint, it's actually not McDonald's.

The Data

The website Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. These numbers were taken from info provided in 2021, so a few of the details could be a little off, given how many restaurants came and went during COVID times.

What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?

Stacker says that data was available for 49,651 restaurants in New York, of which 13,976 are chain restaurants.

20. Moe's Southwest Grill: 69

19. Arby's: 76

18. Papa John's: 85

17. Five Guys: 96

16. Panera Bread: 121

15. KFC: 163

14. Pizza Hut: 164

13. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: 182

12. Chipotle Mexican Grill: 185

11. Carvel Ice Cream: 199

10. Tim Hortons: 228

9. Wendy's: 229

8. Taco Bell: 231

7. Domino's Pizza: 236

6. Baskin Robbins: 311

5. Burger King: 355

4. Starbucks: 462

3. McDonald's: 615

2. Subway: 1,083

1. Dunkin: 1,455

Have You Seen This Masked Man?

People love their fast food. Police say a real life Hamburgler may have been lovin' it a little too much recently.

Surveillance video shows the alleged robber hop over the counter of the fast food establishment and make off with his stash. But police say it may not have been money he was after in this case. Maybe this guy never had a Happy Meal?

Suspect Steals Food From McDonald's Restaurant in NY

PIX 11 says a man brandishing a knife entered the McDonald's on East 170th Street the afternoon of December 5, 2022. Officials said Tuesday that the suspect demanded food, before leaping over the counter and threatening employees.

The haul? According to police, the hungry suspect took a 20-piece chicken McNuggets, a 6-piece chicken McNuggets and two McDouble cheeseburgers with him.

