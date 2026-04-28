A tense morning in a small upstate New York community could have turned out much differently if not for some quick thinking and a little help from above.

Colonie Police say around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers were contacted about an "unattended 8-year-old child" seen walking barefoot along a bike path near the Colonie Town Park.

According to the report, the child had wandered off while his mother was actively searching for him.

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Patrol units responded immediately and began checking the area on foot. But two officers, Dan Kutny and Dan Franklin, took things a step further. Both are part of the department’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit, and they launched a drone to scan the area from above. A decision that paid off quickly.

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The drone located the child about a half mile away, safely playing on a nearby playground. Officers were then guided directly to the location, and the child was reunited with his mother without incident.

Police say the situation highlights how new technology can make a critical difference when time matters most.

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High-tech Drone Helps Ramapo Police Make a Swift Arrest

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Why You’re Hearing More About Police Drones

If it feels like drones are popping up more in police work lately, you’re not wrong.

Departments across the country have been expanding what’s often called “Drone as First Responder” (DFR) programs. Instead of waiting for officers to search large areas on foot, drones can be deployed within minutes, giving police a real-time aerial view.

Police Department uses drone to quickly locate missing child/Colonie Police Department Facebook Police Department uses drone to quickly locate missing child/Colonie Police Department Facebook loading...

That can be especially useful in cases involving missing children, search-and-rescue calls, or suspects on the move. In many situations, drones help officers cover more ground faster while reducing risk to both the public and law enforcement.

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First Responder Program With Groundbreaking Drone Launched in New York

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While the technology continues to grow, it’s also raised questions about privacy and oversight. Most departments, including locally, say their drone use is guided by strict policies and is typically limited to specific emergency situations.