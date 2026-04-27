Before you head to one of the Six Flags Parks that sold earlier this year, there are some things you should know- like dining packages are no more.

Big changes are officially underway at Six Flags Great Escape as the park transitions to new ownership under Enchanted Parks, backed by EPR Properties.

And with that shift, guests are starting to see exactly what “new ownership” really means for their wallets and season perks.

What The Six Flags Sale Means For Great Escape Visitors

What The Six Flags Sale Means For Great Escape Visitors

Read More: Six Flags Announces Sale Of Parks Across North America | https://wpdh.com/epr-properties-six-flags/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

First, a quick explainer:

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in entertainment destinations, think theme parks, ski resorts, and attractions. Instead of running parks directly, they typically lease them out to operators.

So, in this case, Enchanted Parks is the new operating company now running Great Escape and several former Six Flags properties.

Season Pass Holders at Sold Six Flags Parks?

According to newly released FAQs from Enchanted Parks, one of the biggest changes hits dining plans:

Dining plans are gone. Completely.

If you bought a 2026 dining plan before April 6, you now have three choices:

Full refund – You’ll get your money back within about two weeks

– You’ll get your money back within about two weeks 20% bonus e-gift card – Trade your plan for park credit with a little extra on top

– Trade your plan for park credit with a little extra on top Do nothing – Keep the plan, but it will only work at Six Flags-owned parks, not Great Escape

That last option is the fine print twist. Keep it, and you’re essentially taking your perks on the road.

Enchanted Parks FAQs following purchase of former Six Flags parks/Facebook Enchanted Parks FAQs following purchase of former Six Flags parks/Facebook loading...

Enchanted Parks FAQs following purchase of former Six Flags parks/Facebook Enchanted Parks FAQs following purchase of former Six Flags parks/Facebook loading...

There’s also some temporary confusion with season passes. Guests who bought through Six Flags can still access passes through the Six Flags app for now. Enchanted Parks says its own app is expected to launch around Memorial Day, when everything should migrate over more cleanly.

So what does this all mean?

The rides are still there. The mountain air still smells like funnel cake and sunscreen. But behind the gates, the business model is shifting and fast.

For families who locked in perks expecting a familiar Six Flags experience, 2026 is shaping up to be a bit of a “read the fine print” season.