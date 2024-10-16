As many restaurants continue to debut their own fall or Halloween-themed menu items, Dunkin' has added something new for the season. But if this promotion may seem a bit familiar, then it should. The move comes a day after rival chain McDonald's brought back their Halloween Boo Buckets to menus nationwide, according to NBC.

Dunkin' Locations in New York State

While many may associate the popular chain with the state of Massachusetts, New York has the most Dunkin' locations in the country. There are a total of 1,414 Dunkin Donuts across the Empire State, according to World Population Review.

Dunkin' Brings New Halloween Munchkin Buckets to New York State Locations

NBC reports that Dunkin' has brought a new Halloween Munchkins bucket to locations in New York state and everywhere. The buckets are filled with an assortment of "50 bite-sized treats, including some covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles."

The company's website says that the buckets, as well as the Halloween Potion Macchiato and the Specialty Spider Donuts, are available for a limited time at restaurants nationwide as of October 16.

New York State Man Allegedly Used Counterfeit Money at Dunkin' Donuts

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 25, State Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Albany. The arrest stems from three incidents starting back on June 26, as troopers say they responded that day to a business in Clifton Park that reported that a customer had paid for a service with counterfeit U.S. currency earlier in the day.

The man had allegedly paid for the service with fake money and received change, resulting in the theft of $100, says the report.

A little over two months later on September 6, troopers responded to the Dunkin' Donuts located in Clifton Park for the reports of receiving counterfeit currency earlier in the day. An investigation determined the same suspect allegedly ordered food and paid with fake money, resulting in the theft of $100, says State Police.

But later that very same day, the Dunkin' Donuts location in Halfmoon reported receiving counterfeit currency as well. The investigation determined that after making the purchase at the first Dunkin', the same man reportedly traveled to the second location and again ordered food, providing fake money as payment. His actions resulted in the theft of $100.

The suspect was later located by the East Greenbush Police Department and turned over to the State Police. He was transported and processed on all charges.

State Police say the suspect has been charged with for three counts of 1st degree possession of a forged instrument, and three counts of petit larceny.