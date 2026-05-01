In two separate cases just days apart, missing persons investigations in New York ended in tragedy. Both involved men who were reported missing, later found deceased in bodies of water, but according to law enforcement- neither case is currently considered suspicious.

The incidents are not connected, but I noticed the similarities in both tragedies.

Tioga County Case: Lance O. Bogart, 47

Lance Bogart was found deceased, according to NYSP/New York State Police Lance Bogart was found deceased, according to NYSP/New York State Police loading...

The New York State Police provided an update this week on the disappearance of Lance O. Bogart, a 47-year-old man from the Town of Tioga.

Bogart was reported missing on April 28, 2026, after last being seen on April 26 entering a wooded area behind a residence on Halsey Valley Road.

After an extensive search effort involving K9 units, drones, and assistance from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, Bogart was found deceased on April 30 in a creek near his home.

Authorities say there is currently no indication of criminal activity. The investigation remains ongoing.

Schenectady County Case: Malachi Fennicks, 21

Gofundme Malachi Fennicks family/ Gofundme Malachi Fennicks family/ loading...

In a separate case, authorities have confirmed that a body recovered from the Mohawk River in Niskayuna on April 24 has been identified as Malachi Fennicks, a 21-year-old from Schenectady.

Fennicks had originally been reported missing to the Schenectady Police Department on March 3, 2026.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Fennicks mother with burial costs.

Following an investigation and recovery effort involving multiple agencies, including the New York State Police Dive Team and local fire departments, officials determined that the cause of death was not suspicious.

A Difficult Pattern, A Shared Loss

Though unrelated, both cases follow a similar and sobering pattern: missing persons reports, coordinated search efforts, and tragic discoveries in waterways within a short span of time.

Officials continue to urge patience as investigations are finalized and remind the public to avoid speculation as families grieve.

If You or Someone You Know Needs Support

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available.

You can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, to connect with trained counselors 24/7. You’re not required to be in immediate crisis to reach out—support is there for anyone who needs someone to talk to.