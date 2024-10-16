Taste is always subjective, especially when it comes to where one may order their food. But while some may generally avoid places like fast food chains all together, you may find yourself at one if time and options are limited. So what are your best and worst chain choices across the country?

Food website Delish reports that a service called Coupon Birds recently went through thousands of Google reviews from 160,000 chain restaurants to find out where you may want to visit, and may want to avoid.

America's Worst Food Chain?

According to the study, Taco John's is the worst food chain the United States, with only a 2.61 average rating. The franchise has around 376 locations in the country, according to Delish. But for those who are curious, are there any Taco John's at all across New York State?

See Also: Are There Any Waffle House Locations in New York State?

Not surprisingly, Taco John's is a direct competitor to another Mexican inspired fast food franchise, Taco Bell. Taco John's is known for their signature dish, Potato Olés, which Wikipedia describes as "bite-sized deep-fried potato nuggets coated with a proprietary blend of spices and seasonings."

Are There Any Taco John's Locations Anywhere in New York State?

According to the company's store locator, there are currently no Taco John's in New York. The closest Taco John's are in Leominster, and Lawrence, Massachusetts. The website lists a Boston location that is "coming soon".

The Wyoming-based franchise is primarily located in the Midwest and Mountain areas.

The Rest of the "Worst" Food Chains in America, According to Google Reviews

1. Taco John’s

2. McDonald’s

3. Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay

4. Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee

5. Popeyes

See Also: How Many Long John Silver's Are Left in New York State?

See Also: There Was a Time Some Thought In-N-Out Burger Was Coming to New York