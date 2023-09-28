A fan favorite menu item from McDonald's was rumored to be returning to New York state locations for another run. However, you can't always believe what you read on the internet.

The fast food franchise announced Thursday that they're not bringing back the wildly popular choice, which was previously available only as a limited-time offer.

Or, could they be pulling everyone's leg as a publicity stunt to build excitement? After all, McDonald's claimed they were retiring his item for good late in 2022 after its last limited run. It's not like these companies haven't denied stories like this as an elaborate marketing ploy?

Is the McRib Returning to New York or Not?

Some websites had reported that the famous (or infamous) McRib would once again be returning to McDonald's restaurants across New York state and the country. However, it appears this rumor was based off a Snackolator Instagram post, that had shared an old image of the McRib.

The Street reports that the franchise denied all claims that the sandwich was coming back.

McRib History

Menu items at fast food restaurants seem to come and go. In 2020, McDonald's brought back the McRib to every McDonald's in the country for the first time since 2012. Before that, the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain McDonald's locations, making it hard to find for many.

The pork sandwich (or, whatever it really is) has appeared on and off at select restaurants since the early 1980s.

In the Meantime, You Can Enjoy This Instead

The New York Post says that McDonald's brought back their Spicy Chicken McNuggets to select restaurants. The franchise says that the nuggets are "breaded in a crispy coating and spiced with aged cayenne and chili pepper, come in four sizes — 6, 10, 20, and 40 pieces."

McDonald's in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Stacker, which compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

McDonald's has 615 locations in the state.