A 29-year-old man from Yonkers with a violent past is facing new felony charges in Westchester County, this time though for the alleged assault of a young girl.

Carlos Yarborough, 29, of Yonkers, was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in July 2024, according to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace.

Yarborough was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with:

Felony First-degree Rape;

Felony First-Degree Criminal Sexual Act;

Felony Second-degree Rape;

Felony Second-degree Criminal Sexual Act;

Felony First-degree Sexual Abuse;

and Misdemeanor second-degree Sexual Abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was returned to the Westchester County Jail and issued a temporary order of protection.

“The defendant's conduct, as alleged, is especially abhorrent. He is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable young girl by resorting to acts of sexual violence," DA Cacace said. "I am grateful that the victim at her young age had the composure to report her abuse to a trusted individual. It is because of this courage that the defendant is now in custody on extremely serious felony charges. No one preying on children will find safe harbor in Westchester County.”

The indictment states on July 8, 2024, he reportedly engaged in intercourse by forcible compulsion and oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with a 13-year-old victim in Yonkers.

Previous Felony Convictions for Yarborough

This isn't the first felony complaint against the 29-year-old.

In May of 2018, Yarlborough was indicted for reportedly beating a corrections officer at the Westchester County Jail on April 27, 2018.

Yarborough was charged with two felony counts of Second-Degree Assault.

The assault reportedly took place in Westchester County Jail at 9:40 p.m. on April 27, 2018, as inmates were being directed back to their cells for the night.

Yarborough and another inmate allegedly lingered in the hallway between the Day Room and their cell block, ignoring the orders of a Correction Officer and verbally threatening him.

The two young men violently attacked the officer, "punching him repeatedly around the head and chest. The officer fell to the ground where the inmates kicked him and stomped on his head, fracturing his nose, and causing other injury." The 42-year-old officer had worked for the Westchester County Department of Correction for less than a year at the time.

Yarborough was incarcerated at the time awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of Assault in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, both class B violent felonies.

According to NYS Department of Corrections records, Yarborough was sentenced to 8.5 years, but only served time in state prison from August of 2018 until April of 2024 for those crimes before he was released on parole.