Supermoon/Super Harvest Moon to Shine Over New York State

Supermoon/Super Harvest Moon to Shine Over New York State

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

The next Supermoon is coming, and this year the extra bright full moon will be a rare Super Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is always the full moon that falls closest to the Autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. This will also be the first Supermoon in almost a year. 

EarthSky says that the full Harvest Moon "can occur anywhere from two weeks before the September equinox to two weeks after, or between September 8 and October 7".

Time and Date says that this full moon got its name because historically, the extra moonlight this time of year meant that farmers could work and harvest their crops for a longer time in the evenings.

Supermoon/Super Harvest Moon to Shine Over New York State 

EarthSky reports that the next Supermoon arrives in the east at sunset October 6. The Super Harvest moon will be seen in the south near midnight, and then drops low in the west just before sunrise October 7.

See Also: Object Traveling Over 38 Thousand MPH Reported Over Lower Hudson Valley

The last Supermoon was November 15, 2024. The next Supermoon comes soon, and it will 2025's biggest. We'll be able to see it November 5.

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.

See Also; Alleged UFO Sighting in New York State Claims Craft Flew Near Mid-Hudson Bridge

15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb

NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope have gotten the world excited about space once again. With breathtaking photos from space, it's safe to assume that we've all got a little bit of "Space Fever." Where can you look at stars across New York State? Where are the top observatories and places to view space?

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA