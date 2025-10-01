The next Supermoon is coming, and this year the extra bright full moon will be a rare Super Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is always the full moon that falls closest to the Autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. This will also be the first Supermoon in almost a year.

EarthSky says that the full Harvest Moon "can occur anywhere from two weeks before the September equinox to two weeks after, or between September 8 and October 7".

Time and Date says that this full moon got its name because historically, the extra moonlight this time of year meant that farmers could work and harvest their crops for a longer time in the evenings.

Supermoon/Super Harvest Moon to Shine Over New York State

EarthSky reports that the next Supermoon arrives in the east at sunset October 6. The Super Harvest moon will be seen in the south near midnight, and then drops low in the west just before sunrise October 7.

See Also: Object Traveling Over 38 Thousand MPH Reported Over Lower Hudson Valley

The last Supermoon was November 15, 2024. The next Supermoon comes soon, and it will 2025's biggest. We'll be able to see it November 5.

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.

See Also; Alleged UFO Sighting in New York State Claims Craft Flew Near Mid-Hudson Bridge