For the second time in less than a week, a bright streaking object has been reported above the skies of New York state, traveling well above the speed of sound. Hundreds of witnesses in multiple states reported the object late Saturday night, as it raced high up in Earth's atmosphere.

One of the areas in the lower Hudson Valley where eyewitnesses reported the sighting was not far from a previous fireball report last week.

Fireballs are defined by the International Astronomical Union as "a meteor brighter than any of the planets". Meteors and fireballs can easily light up the sky, as these fast-moving space rocks often burn up in the upper parts of Earth's atmosphere upon entry.

Latest Meteor Sighting Over New York State

NASA Meteor Watch posted on their Facebook page that a bright meteor was seen over New York Saturday, April 13, just past 9 PM.

NASA says that an analysis indicates that the fireball first became visible 50 miles above Mamaroneck in Westchester County, moving at bit east of north at 38,000 miles per hour. The object disintegrated at an altitude of 30 miles above Norven Green State Forest, after travelling some 37 miles through the upper atmosphere.

This meteor was not associated with any currently active meteor shower, says NASA.

NASA says that "well over one hundred eyewitnesses" in New York, as well as Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia had filed reports with the American Meteor Society of a "bright meteor".

Other Meteors Seen Over New York in 2024

A number of reports came in early morning April 10 of a "bright green, almost neon color" light that was falling toward Earth, according to Fox Weather. The American Meteor Society says they received about 60 witness reports, with some in New York state, of a bright fireball that quickly fell from the sky, and disappeared.



Back in January 2024, a resident's Wyze smart camera showed a bright meteor streaking across the night sky above Chestertown in Warren County.

Another fireball was spotted in February, as The Washington Post had reported that the trajectory algorithm estimated the object was traveling from "southwest to northeast", through "western Pennsylvania before it disintegrated in the atmosphere."

Another sighting was reported over multiple states March 19.