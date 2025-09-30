Wild Autumn Sunset Stuns Hudson Valley [Photos]

Hudson Valley residents lucky enough to have been outside on Monday night were treated to a spectacular sight.

The most stunning sunset of the year occurred this week, prompting many in the Hudson Valley to point their phones at the sky and attempt to capture the vibrant palette of colors on display.

I was lucky enough to be right next to the Hudson River at the Culinary Institute of America when I noticed the sky beginning to turn a bright pink color. Slowly, the colors became even more vibrant and before I knew it, I was standing in front of what may have been the most beautiful sunset I've ever seen in the Hudson Valley.

I certainly wasn't the only one to notice. Social media has been flooded with pictures from people all over Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties who also ran outside to capture the sunset.

Why New York Sunsets Seem Brighter in the Fall

It turns out that Monday's sunset wasn't a fluke. According to weather experts, fall in the Hudson Valley makes for the perfect conditions to see all sorts of colors in the sky that don't appear throughout the rest of the year.

According to Fox 5, the sun is positioned lower in the sky during autumn, which causes the light to pass through a larger portion of the atmosphere. As a result, shorter wavelengths of light in the blue and violet spectrum are scattered, allowing longer wavelengths that appear red, orange and pink to shine through.

Whatever the reason, you're going to want to keep your eyes in the sky starting around 6:30pm over the next few weeks. It's likely we haven't seen the last of the spectacular fall sunsets in the Hudson Valley.

