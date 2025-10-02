Famed Walkway Over the Hudson Celebrating Sweet 16

The walkway officially opened to the public on Oct. 3, 2009.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard.

I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically. I even walked it for over 80 straight days in a row some years back, while trying to reach a goal. I hoped to do at least 100 days, but just couldn't make it happen. Maybe I'll try again in the future.

The Walkway Over the Hudson is a scenic pedestrian bridge in New York State that spans the Hudson River between Poughkeepsie and Highland. Originally built as a railroad bridge in 1889, it was transformed into the world’s longest elevates pedestrian bridge when it opened to the public in 2009. Stretching 1.28 miles, the walkway offers stunning panoramic views of the Hudson Valley and is popular for walking, running, cycling, and sightseeing. It's part of the larger Empire State Trail and is accessible year-round.

The Walkway Over the Hudson Celebrates 16 Years Open

The Walkway opened to the public on Oct. 3, 2009 and WPDH was on hand just before it opened to the public that day. Robyn Taylor was broadcasting live where she spoke with an iron worker. Radio engineer Tom Morgan with former attorney general of New York Elliot Spitzer. The WPDH Boom Box was the first non construction vehicle to cross the bridge since it was completed. See photos of WPDH on the Walkway Over the Hudson from 16 years ago before the public opening.

The Walkway Over the Hudson will celebrate its anniversary this coming weekend with the Starry Starry Night event on Friday which everyone is invited to beneath the stars at Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie. Honorary chairs Kip Bleakley O'Neill, Elizabeth Waldstein and Sarah Johnstone Levine, along with event chairs Ed Bergstraesser and Shirley Rinaldi, invite you to enjoy an open-air culinary celebration featuring chef-crafted dishes from Main Course Catering expertly paired with regional wines, brews, and spirits. Live music, art, and surprise performances will create a dazzling, festival-like atmosphere as we gather in support of one of the Hudson Valley's most iconic destinations.

16 Years Ago: WPDH Celebrates on the Walkway Before It Opened Anthony Verano, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley. WPDH broadcasts from Walkway Over the Hudson ahead of public opening Oct. 3, 2009. Gallery Credit: Tigman