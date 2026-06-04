One person is dead after a fire at a multi-family house in Peekskill Wednesday night.

The Peekskill Fire Department was called at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, to a fire at 115 High Street with reports of entrapment.

Peekskill Fire Department units reportedly arrived on scene within two minutes of receiving the alarm, and "encountered heavy fire conditions in a multi-family dwelling."

Based on initial reports of people trapped in the building, firefighters quickly searched the building and located an unconscious person on the second floor.

Crews removed the victim from the building, and immediately performed CPR. The person was taken to the New York Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Our thoughts go out to the victim's family and our community during this difficult time," the Fire Department said in a press release. "The cause of the fire is under investigation in cooperation with the Westchester County Cause & Origin Team and the City of Peekskill Police Department."

Additional details will be released when they become available.