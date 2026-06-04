Two Six Flags Parks are making a Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals bet with charity on the line.

As the NBA Finals tip off between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, the rivalry has expanded far beyond the basketball court.

The Six Flags parks in New Jersey and Texas are getting in on the action with a friendly wager between their presidents that will leave the losing park sporting the winning city's colors.

The Six Flags NBA Finals Bet

The challenge pits Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey against Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio- Presidents (NJ) Mike Fehnel and (Texas) Robert Bustle announced the bet through a playful social media exchange, agreeing to put their park pride on the line while raising money for charity.

If their hometown team loses, the park must:

Change its front gate marquee to honor the winning city.

Display the winning city's colors throughout the park.

Make a $500 donation to a charity selected by the winning park.

There are also a few extra twists depending on who wins the championship.

If the Spurs take home the title, Six Flags Great Adventure will light up its iconic Giant Wheel in Spurs colors and make a charitable donation chosen by Fiesta Texas.

If the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship since 1973, Fiesta Texas President Robert Bustle has agreed to wear blue and orange and decorate portions of the Texas park in Knicks colors. Fiesta Texas would also donate $500 to Project Purple, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer.

The friendly wager has already generated plenty of buzz online as fans from New York and Texas cheer on their teams.

Watch the challenge announcement below:

https://youtube.com/shorts/RWZm7WdDuO0