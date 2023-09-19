Last Supermoon of the Year to Shine Over New York State

We're entering an active time of year for celestial sightings, which is sure to interest astronomy types. .

August saw not one, but two Supermoons over the night skies of New York state, which is extraordinarily rare. The second of which ,on August 30, was the "closest, biggest, and brightest full supermoon" that any of us will witness for over another two years.

WNEP says that the next time two Supermoons occur in the very same month will not be until 2037.

But September has some noteworthy events, including a Supermoon of its own. And according to scientists, this will be the last one for 2023.

New York State's Next Supermoon

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.

PIX11 says that 2023's last Supermoon will arrive early morning September 29, around 5:58 AM.

This will also mark this year's Harvest Moon, which got its name because it falls closest to the Autumnal Equinox on September 23, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The Almanac goes on to say that for "several evenings, the moonrise comes soon after sunset". This results in an abundance of bright moonlight early in the evening, which was a traditional aid to farmers and crews harvesting their summer-grown crops, according to the description.

From here, we'll have to wait almost a full year for another Supermon. the next one won't happen until September 18, 2024.