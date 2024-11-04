Final Supermoon Of 2024 To Rise Soon Over New York State

The Beaver Moon is coming, and AccuWeather says it will appear slightly bigger and brighter than normal this year. This next celestial event comes not long after NASA had reported that the previous supermoon was seen October 17.

There's quite a few things for skywatchers and astronomy buffs to view over the coming weeks, as the Orionids meteosr will continue to streak through late November. In addition, both the Northern and Southern Taurids meteor showers are happening right now, with both producing a few meteors per hour on average.

See Also: New York State Resident Sees "Six Triangular Shaped Craft" That Flew in "Unnatural Pattern"

Scientists also say that the Leonids meteor shower will become active from November 3 to December 2, with its peak occurring on the nights of November 16 and 17. The Leonids usually produce around 10 to 15 meteors an hour. The Leonids are occasionally known to produce something called meteor storms, with the most recent one occurring in 2002.

Final Supermoon Of 2024 To Rise Over New York State

AccuWeather reports that the next, and last supermoon of the year will rise Friday, November 15. This Supermoon is also known as the Beaver Moon, for it comes during the tie of year when beavers get "ready for winter and retreat into the lodges", according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

The next Supermoon after this one won't come for almost another year, as the first of 2025 isn't until October 7,

See Also: Object Traveling Over 38 Thousand MPH Reported Over Lower Hudson Valley

Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun. Some would say, it's just a full moon but slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective.