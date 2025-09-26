Why New York Landmarks are Lit in Red, White and Blue This Week

In April, the Mid-Hudson Bridge was illuminated in red, white, and blue in honor of a terrible tragedy. Now the colors have returned, but for a very different reason.

New York landmarks are often lit to mark important moments, both joyful and somber. We’ve seen Niagara Falls shine purple for epilepsy awareness, green for St. Patrick’s Day, and even yellow to remind New Yorkers about problem gambling. Bridges and buildings have also been illuminated in patriotic colors to honor fallen heroes, celebrate Olympic victories, or pay tribute to essential workers during the pandemic.

In April, Governor Hochul ordered landmarks to be lit up in red, white and blue in remembrance of the tragedy at the Jet Set Nightclub in the Dominican Republic, where a ceiling collapsed killing hundreds of people.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why Are New York Landmarks Lit in Red, White and Blue This Week?

On Thursday night, 15 different landmarks across the state lit up in red, white and blue. That list included the Mid Hudson Bridge, the Walkway Over the Hudson, the Mario Cuomo Bridge, Niagara Falls, One World Trade Center and Grand Central Terminal’s Pershing Square Viaduct.

This time, the lights are to celebrate the start of the 2025 Ryder Cup, which officially tees off this weekend at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course on Long Island. The international golf tournament pits Team USA against Team Europe in one of the sport’s most celebrated competitions.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A Historic Tournament at Bethpage

Governor Kathy Hochul said the light display is a way to welcome the players, fans and crew to New York. For the first time ever, the Ryder Cup is being hosted at a publicly owned golf course. Bethpage Black has a reputation as one of the toughest courses in the country, and hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to pour in from around the world.

The tournament runs from September 26 through September 28, with 24 of the world’s best golfers competing. This year marks the first time Bethpage has hosted the event, joining Oak Hill Country Club as the only New York courses to ever hold the Ryder Cup.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So if you notice the Hudson Valley landmarks shining bright in red, white and blue again this week, it's not to honor a tragedy, but to celebrate something New Yorkers should be very excited about.

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New York Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in New York using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker