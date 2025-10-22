Your favorite chip is changing its iconic look.

Lay's Potato Chips are the top selling chips in the world, loved by millions for their classic crunch and simple yet satisfying flavor. From backyard BBQ's, lunchboxes and game day spreads, you can pretty much find Lay's everywhere. Since 1932, Lay's has been a go-to snack for millions, and they keep finding ways to make fans happy while also staying true to what people love most, which is great taste and a perfect crunch!

However, Lay’s just dropped what it’s calling the biggest makeover in its nearly 100-year history, and it’s not just about a new bag. The brand is shaking things up from the inside out.

New Look, New Ingredients.

By the end of 2025, all core Lay’s chips sold in the U.S. will ditch artificial flavors and colors. They’re also revamping recipes! Lay’s Baked chips will now use olive oil and cut fat by half, while the kettle-cooked reduced fat variety will switch to avocado oil and trim about 40 percent of the fat.

Visually, everything’s getting a glow-up. Lay’s is introducing a warmer, more distinct sun in its logo, called “Lay’s Rays,” as a shout-out to the sunshine that helps potatoes grow. The new packaging leans into natural colors inspired by real ingredients with a unique wood panel design in the background. Plus, closeups of farm fresh potatoes. What's not to love?

So why now?

After nearly a century of chip history, Lay’s says it wants to focus more on authenticity, highlighting where the potato comes from, the people growing it, and using fewer synthetic extras.

So next time you’re in the chip aisle, keep an eye out for a bag that looks a little more natural and promises a cleaner snack time.