Your Guide to the Best Fall Foliage in the Hudson Valley This Week

If you’ve been waiting for that perfect weekend to experience the fall foliage in the Hudson Valley, it's finally here at some specific spots in the region.

According to the I LOVE NY foliage report, the region will reach peak color this weekend in Ulster and Orange counties. Dutchess County isn’t far behind, so the whole valley is just about as stunning as it gets.

Ulster County

In Ulster County, Kingston and the surrounding areas are right at 100% peak color. The trees are glowing with deep reds and golds, and the views along the Hudson are hard to beat. One of the best spots to take it all in is the Ashokan Reservoir, where the mountains reflect perfectly off the water. Over in New Paltz, the trails at Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park are a favorite for hikers and photographers who want sweeping views of the Shawangunk Ridge. For an easier stop, Wallkill View Farms has pumpkin picking, cider donuts, and plenty of countryside charm.

Orange County

Those who want to avoid the weekend hikers in Ulster County can head to Orange for a less crowded view of the leaves. Peak foliage has already arrived in Newburgh, Washingtonville, and Cornwall, with trees at 90% color. Hikers love Storm King Mountain, where you can look out over the Hudson River and see waves of color rolling across the landscape. Nearby, the Moodna Viaduct in Salisbury Mills is one of the most photographed fall spots in New York, with trains crossing above a valley painted in bright reds and yellows.

Dutchess County

Dutchess County isn't quite at peak yet, but it is about 60% of the way there. The Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie offers one of the best vantage points anywhere in the state. In Rhinebeck, climb the fire tower at Ferncliff Forest for a 360-degree view of the valley in full bloom. If you’d rather take it easy, stroll the grounds of Vanderbilt Mansion in Hyde Park where the historic estate overlooks the Hudson that is currently reflecting lots of orange and gold leaves.

The Perfect Fall Weekend?

Forecasters say the weather looks promising to catch one of the most coloful weekends of the year in the Hudson Valley. Early mornings are best for photos and fewer crowds, while late afternoons bring that golden sunlight that makes the leaves glow. If you’re driving, take it slow and enjoy the view. Back roads through Marlboro, Gardiner, and Millbrook are especially pretty right now.

Peak foliage doesn’t last long, and this weekend looks like it's your best chance to get out and see the leaves before they completely disappear for the season.

