The second week of December has been a bit more mild than the beginning of the month, as meteorologists say temperatures could climb into the 60s by Wednesday. This comes ahead of a rapidly strengthening cold front, that is expected to move through New York and the northeastern U.S. by early Wednesday.

This storm will bring it all, according AccuWeather, as strong damaging winds, locally flooding rains, severe thunderstorms, and then snow and much colder temperatures will arrive. Forecasters are saying the storm will be much like a Nor'easter, though this is expected to be more of a rain event rather than snow in the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

Winds And Severe Storms Possible For Hudson Valley & Parts of New York

Explosive cyclogenesis (or, bombogenesis) is defined as "rapid intensification of a storm caused by a sudden and significant drop in atmospheric pressure." The storm that is moving up through the southeastern U.S. very much fits that definition, though forecasters say the front will reach peak strength as it pushes towards eastern Long Island and Massachusetts.

This doesn't spare the Hudson Valley, Catskills, Southern Tier, and New York City areas though, as anywhere from an inch and a half to four inches of rain is expected Wednesday, according to ABC. While this won't completely end the drought that's lingered for most of the fall, the extra rain will certainly help.

However, wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 MPH across parts of New York, with coastal New England expected to see winds up to 60 to 70 MPH. A line of severe thunderstorms could impact the eastern parts of New York Wednesday afternoon, with AccuWeather meteorologists saying a brief tornado or two could even be possible.

Once the storm is gone, winds will bring much colder air in from the north. Some snow is possible in the mountains and higher elevations, with areas from the Southern Tier to Adirondacks predicted to see 3 to 6 inches.

Highs will mainly stay in the 30s Thursday and Friday, according to forecasts.

Areas in central and western New York are expected to get even more heavy lake effect snow, as Winter Storm Watches have been issued though Friday.