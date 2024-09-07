Tornadoes have always be associated with areas in the Great Plains or the South, though any part of the U.S. can see a twister pretty much at any given time of the year. New York state's record year for tornadoes continues, as meteorologists say yet another tornado spun up late Friday evening.

Record Year For Tornadoes in New York State

The latest twister hit after the National Weather Service had spent weeks during the summer surveying a record number of tornadoes that struck the week of July 15, including a powerful EF-2 tornado that completely devastated parts of Rome, NY.

This also came on the heels of the effects of Hurricane Beryl moving though the Northeast, which spawned a number of tornadoes across New York in early July.

The National Weather Service says July 2024 set an all-time record for tornadoes in New York for one month alone. New York state has already set all-time record for tornadoes in one year, with 29 so far reported in 2024.

Yet Another Tornado Reported in New York State Amid Record-Breaking Year

According to WHAM, an EF-1 tornado touched late Friday around 3 miles southeast of Friendship, NY. There were no injuries, though WHAM says that numerous trees were knocked down during the storm.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had maximum winds around 100mph, was 200 yards wide, though had a path length of just 6 miles.

What Parts of New York State Gets the Most Tornadoes?

The website Stacker used data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information to find the counties in New York that have experienced the most tornadoes since 2000.

While tornadoes have been recorded for years before this by meteorologists, forecast accuracy has greatly increased since the 1990s, according to WETM.

Other Tornadoes of Note

EF-2 July 8, 2014, in Madison County killed 4 people.

EF-2 hit Brooklyn on August 8, 2007, causing heavy damage and would become the costliest tornado to ever hit New York City.

An F3 that traveled through Mechanicville, Stillwater, and then on to Vermont on May 31, 1998. Also, an F3 went through Binghamton that same day.

EF-2 Westchester County and Connecticut tornado July 6, 2006.

EF-2 Brooklyn tornado September 16, 2010

Two F3s - North of Syracuse May 2, 1983

EF-3 tornado, August 7, 2023 that moved from West Leyden through Turin in Lewis County with winds reaching 140 MPH. ***

EF-2 tornado July 16, 2024 Rome. NY