Winter is only two months away, and the National Weather Service has announced some changes to their methods for issuing weather alerts for frigid temperatures. Familiar terms such as Wind Chill Watch and Wind Chill Warning will no longer be used as of this year, says meteorologists.

NOAA's Updated Winter Forecast For the Hudson Valley and New York State

The Climate Prediction Center says that the phenomenon La Niña will usually push the jet stream further south during the winter months. This can cause significant effects to the weather around the world, and sometimes La Niña's bring more snow than normal to areas like New York state.

However, scientists say this year's developing La Niña will more than likely be weaker than usual. But for areas like New York, NOAA says that this could still lead to slightly higher than normal precipitation, though that could also be in the form of rain if it stays warm enough.

NOAA has predicted near normal temperatures for New York and other portions of the northeastern U.S. this coming winter.

National Weather Service to Change Winter Advisories For New York State

PIX11 is reporting that the National Weather Service will change their forecasting for the upcoming winter. Cold weather spells that "pose serious risks" will now be broken down into three possible advisories: a Cold Weather Advisory, an Extreme Cold Watch, or an Extreme Cold Warning.

In areas north like New York , an Extreme Cold Watch will be issued when it feels like -35 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, says PIX11. This sort of advisory could also be upgraded to an Extreme Cold Watch Warning if the threat is imminent, within the next 12 to 36 hours, reports PIX11.

The National Weather Service says that a Cold Weather Advisory will now be used if it feels more like -25 degrees or colder.