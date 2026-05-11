A structure fire in the Catskills turned into a nightmare scenario in seconds, and now helmet camera footage from the scene is giving people a raw look at just how fast everything can go sideways inside a burning home.

The video, shared by firefighters after the call, shows crews making what appeared to be standard procedure on a reported working house fire.

According to the department, smoke conditions pointed crews toward a second-floor and attic fire, while reports of a possible dog trapped inside added urgency to the response.

Two firefighters from the first crew on the scene went inside to begin an attack and search operation while others worked outside.

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Then everything changed.

While crews advanced up a newly built staircase, the stairs suddenly collapsed beneath them.

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Firefighters later explained the fire had burned through hidden supports inside an interior wall bay, creating a deadly trap no one could see from the outside.

The helmet cam footage captures the instant chaos erupts. Visibility disappears, radio traffic spikes, and a firefighter can be heard calling a mayday roughly 10 seconds after falling through the stairs.

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Despite the confusion, crews rapidly shifted into rescue mode. The Fire Lieutenant can be heard repeatedly yelling for firefighter Rogers after losing verbal contact with him inside the structure.

According to the department, the moment carried extra emotional weight because Swart had previously experienced another mayday incident years ago involving a young firefighter who was killed in a fire.

Fortunately, Rogers had managed to escape through a basement exit and was confirmed safe moments later by incoming tower ladder crews.

The department says they intentionally shared the footage so other firefighters can learn from it, openly acknowledging there are procedures they plan to tweak after reviewing the incident. One issue noted by the department: the mayday was never formally cleared over the radio once the firefighter escaped safely.