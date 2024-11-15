As drought conditions continue to worsen in New York state, many are left wondering when it will ever rain? Sunday's light rain amounted to little relief, as wildfires continue to burn across many parts of the area. A burn ban was ordered for across the entire state

Statewide Burn Ban in Effect Across New York State

As the historically dry conditions continue in the area, officials are warning New Yorkers about the ever increasing dangers of outdoor burning. Gusty winds and a lack of significant rainfall have lead to the threat of more wildfires that can spread easily.

The website of the Governor's Office says that New York State has implemented a statewide burn ban in effect until November 30 due to increased fire risk.

This burn ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, and open fires used for cooking.

Dry Weather to Continue Across Most of New York State

Skies this weekend will remain mostly sunny, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s overnight. Highs each day will steadily decrease, as The Weather Channel says high by Wednesday will fall into the 50. The Weather Channel's 10-day outlook is forecasting that the next chain for rain will come Thursday.

Highs the week of Thanksgiving should rain in the 40s, with at least a slight chance for rain each day.

See Also: NOAA Updates Winter Forecast For New York State As La Niña Returns

Numerous brush fires have occurred over the region due to drought condtions across the state, though the deadly Jennings Creek blaze is the state's largest wildfire since 2008, according to the Times Union.

See Also: What Was New York State's Biggest Wildfire of All Time?