Higher energy bills have been plaguing New Yorkers for months, with lawmakers pushing power companies to be more transparent with their billing practices. Well, that push just took a major hit.

Assemblyman Anil Beephan, Jr. (R,C-East Fishkill) took to Facebook to criticize the Democratic Majority on the Assembly Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions after members voted down his bill, A09096, legislation that would have required utility companies to provide New Yorkers with a clear, itemized breakdown of exactly what they are paying for on their monthly utility bills.

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According to Beephan, most residents currently only see vague “delivery” and “supply” charges. His legislation would have required utilities to disclose where those dollars are actually going, including infrastructure costs, public policy mandates, energy efficiency programs, and other utility-related expenses.

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But that bill was shot down.

During committee debate, opponents reportedly argued that providing more information to consumers could be “too confusing.”

“I strongly disagree,” Beephan said. “New Yorkers deserve transparency, especially as utility costs continue to skyrocket. Families should not need to call a legislator’s office just to understand why their bills keep going up month after month.”

Beephan also pointed to Connecticut, where a similar law exposed hidden costs on utility bills and sparked major utility policy reforms.

“Transparency created accountability,” he said. “And that’s exactly why we need it in New York.”

Pushing For Power Company Accountability

In January, Asm. Beephan penned a letter to NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli requesting an investigation into the delivery charges for utility customers specifically imposed by Central Hudson and NYSEG.

"Families in my community are experiencing severe and sudden increases in their monthly utility bills. A troubling pattern has emerged: delivery charges are rising far faster than actual energy usage, making it nearly impossible for households to understand, anticipate, or manage their costs," the letter reads. "These increases raise serious concerns about how charges are calculated, allocated, and passed on to ratepayers."

According to an article shared on the NYS Senate website in April 2025, "Over the last few years, residents across New York State have been receiving abnormally high electric and gas bills from their utility companies."