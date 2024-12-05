December started off with well-below normal temperatures, as highs only made it into the 30s across many portions of New York state. But how long will the frigid cold last?

Heavy lake-effect snow brought as much as up to five feet of accumulation across parts of western New York, with more heavy snow forecasted to fall in those areas. The end of December's first week will bring even colder temps and very gusty winds, which could lead to widespread power outages in many areas.

However, meteorologists say that the second week of the month will see much warmer temperatures across a good part of the state. This will come as welcome news for those not really feeling the early winter cold snap. But warm will it really get?

Drought Conditions Continue

But even with the impressive snowfall amounts across many parts of the state, New York is still way below average for seasonal precipitation. The New York State DEC says that Long Island, Susquehanna, Mohawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions are still under a Drought Watch.

Areas downstate, such as Greene, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, Delaware, Schoharie and Westchester counties, and all of the Five Boroughs remain under a Drought Warning.

Big Rebound in Temperatures Expected for the Hudson Valley & Many Parts of New York State

The Weather Channel says that highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Sunday will see increasing clouds, with much warmer highs in the upper 40s by afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will bring a chance for rain with highs both days near 50 degrees.