Poughkeepsie’s Restaurant Scene Shifts Gears With The River Cafe

Changes once again at 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Indulge, which touted itself as a new luxury dining spot when it opened back in February is no more. Originally Latin & Soul Buffet run by Jeff Watkins which opened in the former Amici's spot at 35 Main Street in August of 2024, Latin & Soul Buffet closed after only 2 months. After rebranding as Indulge and bringing in a new business partner Pedro Baggett, also the owner of Black Market Cannabis and the former Rita & Sons Deli (now Empire Deli), area residents had high hopes for the new restaurant when it opened just 6 months ago.

Indulge had a delayed opening (originally set for a Valentine's Day opening, it would be pushed back to 2 weeks later). While branded as a luxury dining spot, Indulge went through various menu changes. Originally buffet style food with the addition of a pizza area and bar lounge, the establishment ditched its buffet-style model opting for a full-scale restaurant menu experience back in April due to rising food costs.



A couple of weeks ago I was driving down the the Poughkeepsie waterfront when I noticed a change to the facade of the building at 35 Main Street. The Indulge sign was no longer up and a new sign could be seen for The River Cafe.

According to the business Facebook page, The River Cafe is described as a cozy riverside spot serving delicious, made-from-scratch meals with a focus on freshness, comfort, and community. Fresh Ingredients, Relaxed Atmosphere, Riverside Dining. The business is promoting specials on social media including a Monday $1 Wings special, Taco Tuesdays, and $8 Pizza Pie Wednesdays.

