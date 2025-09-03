Poughkeepsie&#8217;s Restaurant Scene Shifts Gears With The River Cafe

Poughkeepsie’s Restaurant Scene Shifts Gears With The River Cafe

The River Cafe Facebook

Changes once again at 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Indulge, which touted itself as a new luxury dining spot when it opened back in February is no more. Originally Latin & Soul Buffet run by Jeff Watkins which opened in the former Amici's spot at 35 Main Street in August of 2024, Latin & Soul Buffet closed after only 2 months. After rebranding as Indulge and bringing in a new business partner Pedro Baggett, also the owner of Black Market Cannabis and the former Rita & Sons Deli (now Empire Deli), area residents had high hopes for the new restaurant when it opened just 6 months ago.

Also See: Popular Poughkeepsie Waterfront Restaurant Hosting Cancer Benefit

Indulge had a delayed opening (originally set for a Valentine's Day opening, it would be pushed back to 2 weeks later). While branded as a luxury dining spot, Indulge went through various menu changes. Originally buffet style food with the addition of a pizza area and bar lounge, the establishment ditched its buffet-style model opting for a full-scale restaurant menu experience back in April due to rising food costs.

A couple of weeks ago I was driving down the the Poughkeepsie waterfront when I noticed a change to the facade of the building at 35 Main Street. The Indulge sign was no longer up and a new sign could be seen for The River Cafe.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives
loading...
WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app

According to the business Facebook page, The River Cafe is described as a cozy riverside spot serving delicious, made-from-scratch meals with a focus on freshness, comfort, and community. Fresh Ingredients, Relaxed Atmosphere, Riverside Dining. The business is promoting specials on social media including a Monday $1 Wings special, Taco Tuesdays, and $8 Pizza Pie Wednesdays.

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention

Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food.

Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

10 of the Best Pizzerias in Poughkeepsie According to Google

February 9th is National Pizza Day! Just in time for the Super Bowl this weekend, here's a list of Poughkeepsie pizzerias that you need to celebrate with.

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA