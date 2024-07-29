New Restaurant Moving Into Former Amici’s Spot In Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie's first-ever Latin and soul buffet restaurant opening this summer.

It's been four years since Amici's closed at 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. The popular Italian restaurant had closed after 13 years, and it has been sitting empty ever since in the same building that houses Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse and many other businesses.

We reported a few months ago about big changes coming to former Amici's Poughkeepsie spot, with photos being taken of Amici's signage finally coming down off the facade of the building.

We had gotten word from Poughkeepsie Podcaster Corey Porter that a new restaurant would be coming soon, and we now have more details.

Latin & Soul Buffet Coming This Summer

Owner Jeff Watkins moved to Poughkeepsie from Far Rockaway Queens when he was just a kid. He pretty much grew up in Poughkeepsie and attended both Poughkeepsie middle and high school. Very well known in Poughkeepsie as he was given the nickname Pretty Ricky by all of his friends as a joke that stuck with him to this day.

Watkins eventually moved to Albany NY where he became a union bridge painter for 11 years to the day. His very first bridge job was the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge back in 2013.

While living in Albany, he met the love of his life Alexandra. He fell in love with her cooking so much that they decided to open their first restaurant together during the pandemic in Albany NY with nothing but her great recipes. With that being said, Alexandra branched off with her sister to open up a much bigger restaurant in Albany called Sabor A Campo which means taste of the country.

Albany's first Latin and soul food buffet. Seeing how great the concept of the business was doing, he told her that wanted to open up a buffet in Poughkeepsie with that same concept of Latin and southern food combined.

After searching for the right location, they were fortunate enough to take over the old Amici’s building.

Watkins says he's very excited to bring a Latin and soul food buffet to the town where he grew up.

"Dutchess County can look forward to receiving some of the best Dominican-style dishes with a delicious combination of soul food recipes from some of Poughkeepsie's very own chefs"

Watkins tells us.

They will also be serving special pan mini pizzas at the famous window located here at Latin & soul Buffet, along with other delicious items to choose from.

Such a great story, we can't wait to try the new Latin & Soul Buffet when it opens! We wish Jeff and the crew all the best in this new venture. We're told that the grand opening is expected for mid-August.

Follow Latin & Soul Buffet on Instagram for updates and check out their website here. We'll update this article when we get the exact opening date.

