New Poughkeepsie Restaurant Ditches Buffet-Style Model

Indulge Restaurant transitions into full-scale dine-in restaurant model.

Indulge is a recently established dining experience located in Poughkeepsie, New York. Launched in February 2025, offering a buffet-style menu featuring a variety of cuisines, including the popular recipes from the former Latin & Soul Buffet. The establishment also features a pizza area and a bar lounge, providing a diverse and enjoyable experience for guests. ​

Beyond its culinary offerings, Indulge aims to create a vibrant atmosphere with plans for events such as comedy nights, karaoke, and live music. These events are designed to enhance the overall dining experience and foster a sense of community among patrons.

Indulge is located at 35 Main Street by the Poughkeepsie train station making it a convenient destination for both locals and visitors.

Indulge Announces The End of Buffet Service at Restaurant

In a posting on social media, Indulge said over this past weekend that they are sad to announce that their buffet would be coming to an end as of Monday, April 7 as they would be transitioning into a full-scale restaurant experience. They went on to say that you can still expect the same great-tasting food you know and love, plus even more delicious options to explore. They also thanked customers for continued love and support and said that they can't wait to serve customers in this exciting new chapter.

Why No More Buffet?

According to a video posted to the official Indulge Facebook page, rising food costs contributed to dissolving the buffet. When they raised prices on the buffet, they received heartfelt feedback from loyal customers expressing that times are tough and the increased cost was difficult to manage. So the establishment has opted for made to order meals. See video here.

