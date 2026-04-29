If you happen to be on the Hudson River this weekend, you may run into quite a crowd.

May 2, thousands of volunteers are headed to more than 100 locations along the river from New York City up to the Adirondacks for the 15th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get outside and do something good for the planet, this is it.

The annual event brings thousands of community volunteers together to clean up the Hudson River and its tributaries from source to sea.

Check Out Stunning Views From This Glass Elevator Ride

Check Out Stunning Views From This Glass Elevator Ride

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The Riverkeeper Sweep has become one of the region’s largest volunteer-driven environmental events, with cleanup sites spread all across the Hudson Valley. From small shoreline pick-ups to larger (even off-shore) community efforts, the day is all about restoring the river and having a little fun while doing it.

What Is the Riverkeeper Sweep?

Think of it as a massive, one-day spring cleaning for the Hudson River.

Volunteers head out to pre-organized locations to remove trash, debris, and invasive plant species while helping improve local parks, trails, and waterfront areas. It’s a hands-on way to protect drinking water, wildlife habitats, and natural beauty.

How to Get Involved

Participation is simple:

Sign up for a cleanup site near you

Show up ready to get a little dirty

Spend a few hours making a visible impact

Most sites provide supplies like gloves and bags, though bringing your own reusable gear is always a plus.

Why It Matters

Every bottle removed, every bag filled, and every volunteer who shows up adds up to cleaner water, healthier ecosystems, and stronger communities. It’s also a reminder that protecting the Hudson isn’t just a big-picture issue, it’s something locals can actively be part of.

A Hudson Valley Tradition Worth Keeping

Year after year, the Sweep continues to grow, with families, students, local groups, and first-time volunteers all showing up.

If you’ve ever walked along the river and thought, “Someone should clean this up,” this is your moment.