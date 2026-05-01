Spring is in full bloom in the Hudson Valley and the weekends are bursting with Tulip bulbs and BBQs.

This Sunday, May 3, from 1:00 to 5:00 check out the FREE Poughkeepsie Community Day at Greenvale Park.

Featuring:

Touch-a-Truck

Bouncy Houses

Community organizations giving out info and free stuff

Shuttles to get you around the event.

Food Trucks with FREE treats for Moms, Vets, and kids 12 and under

FREE Face painting (1:30-3:30)

Music and more!

Trade Brunch For Treetops or Tulips Fields This Mother’s Day

Trade Brunch For Treetops or Tulips Fields This Mother’s Day

Read More: Unique ways to celebrate Mother’s Day in the Hudson Valley | https://wpdh.com/hudson-valley-mothers-day-ideas/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

The Hudson Valley Fair kicked off April 29 and runs until Sunday May 3 at the Heritage Financial Park.

Kelder's Farm is hosting their 4th annual Hudson Valley Tulip Festival with more than 800,000 blooms! A little further, but worth the trip, The Waterdrinker Family Farm Long Island Tulip Festival can be enjoyed at TWO locations.

The Beacon Farmer's Market is open EVERY Sunday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 223 Main Street, Beacon. Or stop by Denning's Point Distillery for a historical lesson with a twist! "The Revolution Comes to the Big Apple: The Battle of New York, 1776" is the theme for this round of Cannons & Cocktails! - "an evening of spirited discussion, bold history, and craft cocktails."

In honor of the Kentucky Derby kicking off this weekend you can make YOUR OWN fascinator at with a Workshop at Staatsburgh State Historic Site.

Want to get involved in the community spring cleaning efforts? Don't miss your chance to make a difference in the Hudson River May 2 for the Annual Riverkeeper Sweep.