Highly Anticipated Opening of New Poughkeepsie Restaurant Pushed Back

Indulge was scheduled to open on Valentine's Day but you'll have to wait a little longer.

A new restaurant that was set to open on February 14 (Valentine's Day) has pushed back there opening date, but you won't have to wait too much longer. And we think it will be worth the extra wait time.

We reported last month on new luxury dining spot "INDULGE" coming to Poughkeepsie. A brand new restaurant is coming to lower Main Street Poughkeepsie. Latin & Soul Buffet opened in the former Amici's spot at 35 Main Street in August of 2024 with a grand opening event and some great reviews but sadly closed after only 2 months .

Jeff Watkins, owner of Latin & Soul Buffet posted to social media back in December thanking friends and supporters of the restaurant and stating that he was closing the chapter on Latin & Soul Buffet. He also said that he was excited to make new memories in a new fresh space reportedly called Indulge.

Watkins said that he shut down Latin & Soul Buffet for renovations to bring a better look for the city of Poughkeepsie. He said that they will reopen to the public under the name Induge February 14th (Valentine's Day) and that it will be the same buffet style food and recipes that everyone loved at Latin & Soul Buffet with the addition of their pizza area and Indulge bar lounge.

He also said that he was very excited to have a new business partner Pedro Baggett, also the owner of Black Market Cannabis and Rita & Sons Deli, and that everyone can look forward to seeing comedy nights, karaoke, live bands and more located at their newly remodeled bar at Indulge.

Indulge Opening Date Pushed Back 2 Weeks

An announcement was posted Tuesday on the official Indulge Facebook page stating thats due to delays with construction and renovaions, the restaurant will now be opening on Friday, Feb. 28. The went on to say that they appreciate everyone's patience and support and they promise it will be worth the wait. Keep an eye on their social meida pages for promotions, giveaways and more info. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

OPENING UPDATEWe've been working endlessly to bring Indulge to life, and cannot wait to welcome you all. Due to delays with construction and renovations, we are now opening on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH! In the meantime, keep checking our social media pages for exciting promotions, giveaways and what to look forward to at INDULGE!

We know you're as excited as we are, and we truly appreciate your patience and support. We promise it will be worth the wait!

