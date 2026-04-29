If you've ever dreamed of your pup hitting a grand slam and running the bases of a timeless diamond, this event is for you!

For five games during the 2026 season, guests can bring their dogs along with them to the park to enjoy Renegades baseball.

AND there's a perk if you're a little early - the first 75 dogs to through the gates will receive a special collector’s gift courtesy of Good Boy Vodka .

“We love having our four-legged friends at the ballpark and are excited to bring Bark in the Park back courtesy of our friends at Good Boy Vodka ,” said Renegades general manager Tom Denlinger. “We’re excited to host Bark in the Park once a month tied in with our Hudson Valley Retrievers alternate identity for three nights, and also add in the new addition of the collector’s item for the first 75 dogs each event courtesy of Good Boy Vodka . We look forward to Fetching our Fun in 2026 .”

The dates are:

Thursday, April 22 vs Brooklyn Cyclones | BUY TICKETS Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Bag Dispenser and Carabiner

Thursday, May 14 vs Frederick Keys | BUY TICKETS Giveaway: Retrievers Fetch Your Fun Magnet

Tuesday, June 9 vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws | BUY TICKETS Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Bowl

Sunday, July 5 vs Wilmington Blue Rocks | BUY TICKETS Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Collar

Sunday, Aug. 30 vs Brooklyn Cyclones | BUY TICKETS Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Leash



Admission for dogs is free with the purchase of a human ticket, and all guests must sign a waiver for their dogs upon entry to the ballpark.

More Fun After the Game

After each Bark in the Park game, the Renegades will host Dogs and Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP.