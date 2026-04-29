Homerun for Dogs at Heritage Financial Park
If you've ever dreamed of your pup hitting a grand slam and running the bases of a timeless diamond, this event is for you!
The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in partnership with Good Boy Vodka, is hosting Bark in the Park Games!
For five games during the 2026 season, guests can bring their dogs along with them to the park to enjoy Renegades baseball.
AND there's a perk if you're a little early - the first 75 dogs to through the gates will receive a special collector’s gift courtesy of Good Boy Vodka.
“We love having our four-legged friends at the ballpark and are excited to bring Bark in the Park back courtesy of our friends at Good Boy Vodka,” said Renegades general manager Tom Denlinger. “We’re excited to host Bark in the Park once a month tied in with our Hudson Valley Retrievers alternate identity for three nights, and also add in the new addition of the collector’s item for the first 75 dogs each event courtesy of Good Boy Vodka. We look forward to Fetching our Fun in 2026.”
The dates are:
Thursday, April 22 vs Brooklyn Cyclones | BUY TICKETS Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Bag Dispenser and Carabiner
- Thursday, May 14 vs Frederick Keys | BUY TICKETS
- Giveaway: Retrievers Fetch Your Fun Magnet
- Tuesday, June 9 vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws | BUY TICKETS
- Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Bowl
- Sunday, July 5 vs Wilmington Blue Rocks | BUY TICKETS
- Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Collar
- Sunday, Aug. 30 vs Brooklyn Cyclones | BUY TICKETS
- Giveaway: Retrievers Dog Leash
Admission for dogs is free with the purchase of a human ticket, and all guests must sign a waiver for their dogs upon entry to the ballpark.
More Fun After the Game
After each Bark in the Park game, the Renegades will host Dogs and Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP.