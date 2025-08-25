Popular Poughkeepsie Waterfront Restaurant Hosting Cancer Benefit

"Beat Cancer Like A Drum" takes place at The Governess at Waryas Park benefitting local cancer patients.

Earth Angels Believe Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit organization that raises money for local people affected by cancer. They are fortunate to be able to assist, if necessary, foundation members and immediate families living outside the Hudson Valley. They remain volunteers to do so.

Earth Angels Believe Foundation along with Ryan Michael of Turning Point Entertainment, known for his charity work including the Foodstock Fund and the annual Foodstock charity concerts benefitting Dutchess Outreach and the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, are involved with the "Beat Cancer Like a Drum" concert coming to The Governess in Poughkeepsie Sunday, Sept. 7.

The Governess is a steakhouse and bar that opened in July 2024 in a historic icehouse on Poughkeepsie’s riverfront in Waryas Park. Operated by Queens-turned-Montreal restaurateur Melanie Lemieux—also behind Long Island City’s The Baroness and The Huntress—it brings a uniquely playful and elegant “nanny-themed” concept to the Hudson Valley .

Set downhill from the Poughkeepsie train station, this converted brick icehouse (the former Poughkeepsie Icehouse restaurant) offers sweeping river views and a spacious waterfront patio .

"Beat Cancer Like a Drum" at The Governess Sept. 7

The upcoming event set for The Governess at the Poughkeepsie Waterfront on Sunday, Sept. 7 will include the band SIRSY. SIRSY is an American rock duo from Albany, New York consisting of husband and wife Melanie Krahmer (vocals, drums, flute) and Rich Libutti (guitar, bass). During their live shows, Krahmer also plays bass on a keyboard with her drumstick and Libutti plays bass and foot pedals.

In addition to touring the East Coast of the U.S., Sirsy has been the opening act for artists including Grace Potter, Maroon 5, Blues Traveler, Collective Soul, Cheap Trick, Vertical Horizon, Lifehouse and Fuel.

Also performing will be area favorites Misfit Toys and David Laffin. Doors at 3pm, showtime 4pm. Other guest performers include Macy McKnight, Shaun Mckenna, Steven Gonzales and Rob Johnson. The Governess is located at 1 Main Street (Waryas Park) in Poughkeepsie, NY.

