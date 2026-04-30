Forget crow’s feet or gray hairs creeping in at the temples; For many New Yorkers, the real aging anxiety starts at the scalp.

A newly released national survey, found that two in five Americans say hair loss is the physical change they fear most as they get older which puts its ranking right alongside wrinkles (39%) as a top concern.

And it turns out the younger generations are stressing about it even more than most.

Nearly half of Gen Z respondents (47%) said hair loss is their biggest aging fear- beating out weight gain and wrinkles entirely.

But the study suggests this isn’t just about appearances- it's the emotional ripple effect that runs deep.

Hair Loss Impacts

Among those noticing signs of aging, 42% said hair loss caused a significant drop in self-esteem. Even further, more than half (51%) said it’s impacted their dating life, while others reported feeling less confident socially (35%) and even professionally (27%).

Despite the long-standing idea that hair loss is mainly a men’s issue, the data tells a more complicated story. Women are often hit harder emotionally. Over half (51%) of women experiencing hair loss said they’ve tried to hide it out of embarrassment, and 82% said losing their hair completely would be emotionally difficult.

Hair is also deeply tied to identity. About two-thirds of Americans (67%) say it plays a major role in how they see themselves. Among Millennials and Gen Z: that number jumps to nearly 80%.

The survey also found that hair loss is the most commonly experienced age-related issue across all generations.

The study conducted online by Talker Research on behalf of Doctor’s Best, surveyed 2,000 Americans (equal gender spilt) in August 2025.