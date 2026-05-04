A man from Pennsylvania is facing some serious charges after a traffic stop on the highway led to the discovery of multiple guns in the car, according to police.

At 9 p.m. on April 30 New York State Police pulled over a Toyota traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in the town of Southeast for violations.

The driver, Cotman A. Rosario Suarez, 30, of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania, reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle.

Police then said they found an American Tactical semi-automatic rifle, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Pioneer Arms Classic Pro AK-style pistol, and numerous high-capacity magazines in the Toyota.

Guns seized during traffic stop on I-84 Guns seized during traffic stop on I-84 loading...

Rosario Suarez was arrested and charged with:

Five Felony counts of Manufacture, Transport, Disposition, and Defacement of Weapons and Dangerous Instruments;

Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Assault Weapon;

Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Three or More Firearms;

Four Felony counts of Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;

and Three Felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Suarez was arraigned on May 1 in the Town of Southeast Court and released.