Police Find Multiple Firearms in Vehicle During Traffic Stop
A man from Pennsylvania is facing some serious charges after a traffic stop on the highway led to the discovery of multiple guns in the car, according to police.
At 9 p.m. on April 30 New York State Police pulled over a Toyota traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in the town of Southeast for violations.
The driver, Cotman A. Rosario Suarez, 30, of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania, reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle.
Police then said they found an American Tactical semi-automatic rifle, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Pioneer Arms Classic Pro AK-style pistol, and numerous high-capacity magazines in the Toyota.
Rosario Suarez was arrested and charged with:
- Five Felony counts of Manufacture, Transport, Disposition, and Defacement of Weapons and Dangerous Instruments;
- Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Assault Weapon;
- Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Three or More Firearms;
- Four Felony counts of Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;
- and Three Felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
Suarez was arraigned on May 1 in the Town of Southeast Court and released.
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Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson