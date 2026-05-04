Police Find Multiple Firearms in Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Police Find Multiple Firearms in Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Guns seized during traffic stop on I-84

A man from Pennsylvania is facing some serious charges after a traffic stop on the highway led to the discovery of multiple guns in the car, according to police.

At 9 p.m. on April 30 New York State Police pulled over a Toyota traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in the town of Southeast for violations.

The driver, Cotman A. Rosario Suarez, 30, of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania, reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle.

Police then said they found an American Tactical semi-automatic rifle, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Pioneer Arms Classic Pro AK-style pistol, and numerous high-capacity magazines in the Toyota.

Guns seized during traffic stop on I-84
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Rosario Suarez was arrested and charged with:

  • Five Felony counts of Manufacture, Transport, Disposition, and Defacement of Weapons and Dangerous Instruments;
  • Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Assault Weapon;
  • Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Three or More Firearms;
  • Four Felony counts of Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;
  • and Three Felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Suarez was arraigned on May 1 in the Town of Southeast Court and released.

States Ranked by Gun Death Rates

Gun death rates per 100,000 are high in the U.S., and getting higher. Here's a list of states ranked by firearm safety, from lowest death rates to highest. Data for 2021 is from the CDC via Violence Policy Center.

Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson

Filed Under: Arrests, crime, New York State Police
Categories: Articles, Hudson Valley News

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