In Poughkeepsie, one young man’s story is taking off in a big way.

At just 18 years old, Tyrel Albin was facing something no teenager should: homelessness, with no family support to fall back on. But instead of letting that reality write his future, he flipped the script.

Tyrel found his way to Pat’s Place, a transitional housing program run by Hudson River Housing. It’s designed to help young adults get back on their feet, but for Tyrel, it became much more than that. He found a community and it became a launchpad.

Our good friend of the station Commander Tom, praised the young man in several Veteran's Report segments (8 a.m. on Wednesdays) and encouraged the community to help him with the supplies he will need following his time at bootcamp.

While at Pat's Place, he set a goal: enlisting in the United States Air Force. And now? Mission accomplished.

To celebrate, the Pat’s Place community threw a send-off barbecue in his honor. Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino joined local leaders to present Tyrel with a proclamation recognizing not just where he’s going—but everything it took to get there.

Dutchess Co. Exec. Sue Serino with Tyrel/Sue Serino Facebook Dutchess Co. Exec. Sue Serino with Tyrel/Sue Serino Facebook loading...

Tyrel Albin's story is a reminder that stability can be built, support systems matter, and that sometimes the runway to something bigger starts in the most uncertain places.