NY Landmarks Lit in Blue, White and Red; but NOT for the USA

You may have noticed the Mid Hudson Bridge bathed in red, white and blue this week. Unfortunately, the tragic reason has nothing to do with American pride.

There are many occasions when New York landmarks are ordered to be illuminated in specific colors. In the past, we've seen bridges lit in dark blue for National Law Enforcement Day, Green to celebrate the New York Liberty's basketball win, yellow for Problem Gambling Awareness, Red for American Red Cross Month and purple for both epilepsy awareness and a tribute to New York State Troopers.

Buildings, bridges and even Niagara Falls have been lit in Red, White and Blue before, not only to celebrate the Fourth of July, but to commemorate specific American achievements, like the anniversary of the Olympic Games in Lake Placid and the United State's legendary "Miracle on Ice" hockey victory over the Soviet Union.

Why are New York Landmarks Lit in Blue, White and Red This Week?

Blue, White and Red lights could be seen on 13 New York landmarks Monday night, including the FDR (Mid-Hudson) Bridge, the Mario Cuomo (Tappan Zee) Bridge, the Albany International Airport gateway, the Empire State Plaza and Niagara Falls.

This time, instead of celebrating the United States, the color change was directed by Governor Hochul to honor the death of nearly 250 people on April 8.

Hochul explained that the Blue, White and Red lights were in remembrance of the tragedy at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic. Last week, a ceiling collapsed at the Jet Set Nightclub, killing hundreds of people who were at the venue. According to Governor Hochul, several of the victims were from New York State. In addition to lighting up landmarks in the colors of the Dominican Republic flag, the governor expressed her sorrow over the tragedy, telling the families of the victims, "Our hearts are with all who are mourning this profound loss".

