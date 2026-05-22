Several Hudson Valley Memorial Day Parades Canceled Ahead of Weekend

A dreary forecast and lack of participation are being blamed for the cancellation of several Hudson Valley Memorial Day Parades this year.

Memorial Day is supposed to be one of those unofficial signs that summer has finally arrived in the Hudson Valley. Main Streets fill with fire trucks, marching bands and veterans riding in convertibles while families line the sidewalks to honor the fallen.

But this year, several Hudson Valley communities are suddenly calling off those traditions.

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Several Memorial Day Parades Canceled in Hudson Valley

A growing number of Memorial Day parades across the region have either been canceled because of forecasted weather or because organizers say they simply no longer have enough participation to keep the events going.

One of the latest cancellations came from Monroe in Orange County. Village officials announced that the Memorial Day Parade scheduled for Sunday, May 24 has officially been canceled due to anticipated weather conditions. Organizers said the decision was made together with parade coordinators.

Woodbury also announced that its parade scheduled for May 24 would not happen because of expected bad weather. In a statement posted online, officials thanked residents for understanding while emphasizing the importance of still honoring veterans and fallen service members.

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Lack of Participation Cancels Long-Standing Parade

Meanwhile, another Hudson Valley community is dealing with a very different problem.

In New Paltz, the Brannen Van den Berg VFW Post 8645 announced earlier this month that its annual Memorial Day parade would not be held this year because of what organizers described as various circumstances surrounding participation and logistics.

While the parade itself is canceled in New Paltz, organizers say there will still be a Memorial Day ceremony at 1pm on Monday, May 25 at the VFW Post Home on Route 208 to honor those who died in military service.

If you are headed to a local parade or Memorial Day event this weekend, it's probably a good idea to check ahead on social media to make sure it's still on as scheduled.