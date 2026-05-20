‘SNL’ Cast Member to Appear Under Tent in Hudson Valley

A Saturday Night Live cast member is heading to the Hudson Valley to perform under a giant tent.

SNL just wrapped up its 51st season with an episode hosted by Will Ferrell with musical guest Paul McCartney. With lots of free time on their hands now, members of the cast will be popping up at various locations across the country.

One of the show's breakout stars is heading to one of the Hudson Valley's most unique festivals.

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What's a Spiegeltent?

The famous Spiegeltent is returning to Bard SummerScape for another season of music, comedy, cabaret and late-night performances in Annandale-on-Hudson. The traveling tent has become a summertime tradition at Bard, blending old-world circus vibes with modern live entertainment.

Originally inspired by Belgian “mirror tents” from the early 1900s, the Spiegeltent first became part of Bard SummerScape in 2006. Since then, it’s hosted everything from jazz and bluegrass to drag shows, dance parties and stand-up comedy. The venue itself has become almost as big of an attraction as the performers.

This year’s Spiegeltent season runs from June 26 through August 15 and features a mix of nationally known performers and rising acts.

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SNL Cast Member to Appear at Spiegeltent

The biggest name drawing attention this summer may be James Austin Johnson, the current “Saturday Night Live” cast member best known for his Donald Trump impression. Johnson is scheduled to perform on June 27.

Other scheduled performers include comedian Jacqueline Novak on July 25, singer and songwriter Martha Redbone on July 10 and 11, comedian Chanel Ali on July 17, cabaret star Justin Vivian Bond from August 7 through 9, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorite BenDeLaCreme on August 14 and 15.

The music lineup also includes Underground System, Tray Wellington Band, American Patchwork Quartet, Big Richard and several bluegrass-themed performances that are part of Bard’s “Bluegrass on Hudson” series.

Bard is also bringing back its popular “After Hours” late-night dance parties on select weekends throughout the summer.

More information and the full 2026 Spiegeltent schedule can be found at Fisher Center at Bard.