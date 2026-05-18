Why are Tree Branch Tips Falling All Over the Hudson Valley Right Now?

The tips of healthy trees have begun falling off all over the Hudson Valley. The reason why may surprise you.

If you’ve looked out at your yard lately and noticed what looks like little leafy twigs scattered everywhere, you’re not alone. Across the Hudson Valley, homeowners have been spotting the fresh ends of tree branches suddenly covering lawns, driveways and sidewalks this week.

At first glance, it looks like storm damage, but without any wind or rain, the broken branches seem to make no sense. Some have wondered if local trees are dealing with some kind of disease, insect infestation or even drought stress.

The good news is that your trees are healthy. The actual culprit is something you probably would never suspect.

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Why Are Squirrels Dropping Branches All Over The Hudson Valley?

This time of year, squirrels are especially active in trees as they build nests, search for food and mark territory. Wildlife experts say squirrels will often chew through the tender ends of branches, especially newer growth that’s softer and easier to bite through.

That’s why the fallen branches look so fresh. Many still have bright green leaves attached because they were alive just moments before being clipped off.

The behavior is most common in spring and early summer when sap is flowing and trees are putting out new growth. Some experts believe squirrels chew the branches to get moisture and nutrients from the tender bark beneath the surface. Others say they may simply be pruning pathways through trees as they move around.

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Why Branches Are Falling More This Month

The Hudson Valley’s stretch of warm weather has had trees leafing out quickly, which creates plenty of soft new branch tips for squirrels to target. Add in a healthy squirrel population and suddenly neighborhoods from Poughkeepsie to Newburgh to Kingston are seeing lawns littered with what looks like miniature tree limbs.

The good news is that healthy mature trees usually recover just fine from the damage. While it can make a mess in the yard, experts say it’s typically more annoying than dangerous.