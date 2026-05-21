Insanely Popular Steakhouse Chain to Open First Dutchess Location

One of the nation's biggest steakhouse chains is preparing to move into an abandoned restaurant on Route 9.

LongHorn Steakhouse, the casual steakhouse chain known for its Western-themed dining rooms, hand-cut steaks and giant portions, is planning its first Dutchess County location. The restaurant currently has Hudson Valley-area locations in Yonkers, Newburgh and Kingston, but now residents in Poughkeepsie may be getting their own.

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LongHorn Steakhouse Plans Poughkeepsie Location

According to documents submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Department, plans are now under review to convert the former TGI Friday’s building on Route 9 into a brand new LongHorn Steakhouse.

The application was filed by RARE Hospitality International, Inc., which operates LongHorn Steakhouse. It indicates that the proposed restaurant would be located at 2594 South Road in the Poughkeepsie Plaza shopping area.

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Big Changes Planned For Vacant Building

The documents show that the project would involve much more than simply swapping signs on the former TGI Fridays restaurant.

Plans call for the removal of an existing outdoor patio, updated landscaping around the property and replacement of the dumpster area. Currently, the project is under review, with Planning Board officials requesting additional details about lighting, signage and parking layout.

The proposal also calls for dedicated “To Go” parking spaces to be created near the Route 9 entrance.

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LongHorn Steakhouse Grows New York Presence

LongHorn Steakhouse first opened in Atlanta in 1981 and has grown into one of the country’s biggest steakhouse chains. The company is owned by Darden Restaurants, the same parent company behind Olive Garden, The Capital Grille and Yard House.

For Hudson Valley residents, the nearest LongHorn locations currently require a drive to Danbury, Newburgh or farther south into Westchester County. A new Poughkeepsie location would fill the gap in the Mid-Hudson Valley, giving the chain significant coverage in the region.

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What's Next?

The LongHorn Steakhouse proposal is on the agenda for Thursday night's meeting of the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board. The project still needs to go through SEQRA review, amended site plan review and architectural review with the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board before it can move forward

While there's no specific timeline as to when these reviews will end, once approvals move forward it may not be long until the empty former TGI Friday’s building on Route 9 reopens as a LongHorn Steakhouse.