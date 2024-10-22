The Happy Reason New York Landmarks are Lit in Green This Week

Bridges and landmarks across New York are lit up in color to mark a huge celebration happening this week.

When bridges, buildings and other landmarks are lit up in color, it's usually to raise awareness about a disease, ailment or charity. In the past, we've seen New York infrastructure glow purple for epilepsy, shine bright red for the American Red Cross and flash red, white and blue to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the winter games.

On Monday, October 21 Governor Hochul announced that 14 New York landmarks, including three in the Hudson Valley, would now be lit up in seafoam green.

Canva Canva loading...

Which Landmarks Were Lit Up in Seafoam Green?

According to Governor Hochul, the 14 landmarks that will glow green include Niagara Falls, The Mid Hudson Bridge, the Walkway Over the Hudson, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo (Tappan Zee) Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building in Albany, the State Education Building, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, One World Trade Center, Empire State Plaza, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station, the Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal and the Moynihan Train Hall.

Canva Canva loading...

Why Are New York Landmarks Glowing Green This Week?

While green is a color traditionally associated with veterans, it's still a month away from Veteran's Day. The reason you may see bridges and buildings illuminated in green is to celebrate the New York Liberty's victory over the Minnesota Lynx in game five of the championship series.

2024 WNBA Finals - Game Five Getty Images loading...

The home game at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center had the sold-out crowd on its feet after the Liberty were down by two points with just five seconds left. After a foul, forward Breanna Smith was able to tie it up with two free throws. The New York Liberty ultimately won in overtime 67-62, claiming thethe team's first championship title in its 28-year history.

New York Landmarks Light Up in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bridges and landmarks light up in pink all across New York state for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams