Why Are Hudson Valley Bridges Lit in Dark Blue This Week?

You may have noticed that many New York State landmarks, including bridges in the Hudson Valley, are shining in deep, dark blue. There's a good reason why.

There are many times throughout the year when important New York landmarks change their colors to bring awareness to certain causes. While it's great that the state is doing its part to try and make a positive change in the world, coloring our bridges and buildings in color can sometimes be a bit confusing.

For example, this week you may have noticed that the Mid-Hudson and Tappan Zee bridges are both bathed in dark blue. According to Fundraising For a Cause, there are 44 different movements that have adopted dark blue as their symbol including child abuse prevention, colon cancer awareness, human trafficking awareness, hurricane relief, rectal cancer, teen smoking prevention, and Ichthyosis awareness (a genetic skin disease). There are also 26 other organizations that use a lighter shade of blue or teal to raise awareness of their cause, which only adds to the confusion.

For most of us who are just driving by a state building or landmark it can be hard to know why it's a certain color, which kind of defeats the whole purpose of raising awareness, doesn't it?

Across U.S., Stadiums, Landmarks Illuminated In Blue To Honor Essential Workers

Why Are New York Landmarks Lit in Dark Blue This Week?

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, 16 New York landmarks are lit in dark blue to recognize National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was on Thursday. The governor announced this week that bridges and buildings would be illuminated in blue to "honor the critical and exemplary work of law enforcement statewide"

Niagra Falls, the World Trade Center, the State Office Building and several bridges, including those in the Hudson Valley are all blue to recognize our law enforcement workers. However, if you'd also like to honor those afflicted with Short Bowel Syndrome, they use the color blue too and would probably appreciate it.

