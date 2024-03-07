Why Has the Walkway Over the Hudson Turned Bright Red?

You may have noticed that the Walkway Over the Hudson has suddenly turned a bright shade of red.

With spring just a couple of weeks away, the Walkway Over the Hudson will soon be filled with residents and visitors hungry for some fresh air.

Just 15 years ago the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge opened. The span connects and Poughkeepsie, New York with a walking and biking path that offers spectacular views of the Hudson River.

The Walkway Over the Hudson in the City of Poughkeepsie Don Gehring

Now a historical state park, the Walkway Over the Hudson is open year-round and operates rain or shine. While only a brave few tend to make the 1.28-mile trek across the windy bridge during the winter months, the Walkway is packed with tourists and locals from spring through fall.

Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie Turns Red

On Wednesday there were reports that the Walkway Over the Hudson had turned a bright shade of red. It turns out that the color change is real, and it was made for a very good reason.

The Walkway Over the Hudson in the City of Poughkeepsie PATRICK TEWEY

This week Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that she had ordered several New York State landmarks to be lit up in red to bring awareness to American Red Cross Month. Hochuol says the red lights are meant to recognize "the invaluable work of every volunteer and member across the entire American Red Cross organization as they continue to serve communities across New York."

So, the next time you drive by the Walkway Over the Hudson and see it glowing bright red, you'll now know why.

Building The Mid Hudson Bridge