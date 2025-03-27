Niagara Falls Appears to Turns Purple; Here’s Why

Visitors to Niagara Falls have noticed that the water has appeared to turn bright purple this week. Not to worry, it's all by design.

If you've never been to Niagara Falls, it's something everyone should experience once in their lives. Our family made the pilgrimage to the upstate New York landmark two years ago, and we were blown away by how beautiful it is. Photos don't do Niagara Falls justice. You need to hear the thundering water and feel the spray on your face to truly appreciate this natural wonder.

While the area can be quite touristy and a bit cheezy, the Canadian side has been beautifully upgraded with a state-of-the-art visitor's center and infrastructure upgrades that make viewing the falls even more enjoyable. There's even a zipline you can ride next to the roaring waterfalls if you want an even bigger adrenalin rush.

One of the things that I thought was most impressive was the technology used to make the falls visible at night. Large projectors cast colors and patterns on the falls after dark, transforming the waterfalls into a wild light show.

Niagara Falls Turn Purple in New York

Those viewing the falls from the New York side may have noticed that instead of the usual dazzling display of lights, the waterfalls have turned a steady deep purple hue. Not to worry, there's nothing wrong with the water and the light display isn't broken. The purple display is part of an order by Governor Hochul.

The New York governor announced on Wednesday that 14 New York landmarks, including Niagara Falls, would be colored purple in order to raise awareness for epilepsy. In addition to the famous waterfalls, the Mid-Hudson Bridge, Tappan Zee Bridge, Albany Airport Gateway, 1 World Trade Center, Penn Station and other state buildings are were also bathed in purple on Wednesday evening.

Epilepsy is a disease that causes seizures that can happen spontaneously. While the cause of epilepsy in most patients is still a mystery, it can usually be treated by medication and sometimes surgery. There are over 200,000 people in New York living with epilepsy, with an estimated 9,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

