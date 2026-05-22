Large-Scale Emergency Drill to Result in Brown Water, Closed Roads

Some Hudson Valley residents should prepare for brown water, swarms of fire trucks and closed roads for a limited time next week.

People living in one Hudson Valley town may notice something unusual coming out of their faucets next week. Roads could also be blocked off for over an hour while firefighters take over the area for a major emergency drill.

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The City of Beacon Fire Department says it will be conducting a large-scale training exercise on Thursday, May 28, beginning at 9:45am on Mountain Lane and nearby streets in Beacon.

Officials say the drill will simulate a residential structure fire in an area with limited hydrant access. To prepare for a real emergency, firefighters will practice shuttle and tanker operations that move large amounts of water into neighborhoods where hydrants may not be able to supply enough water on their own.

That means residents should expect to see a heavy emergency response throughout the morning and early afternoon.

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Expect Discolored Water in Beacon

Fire officials warn that the movement of water during the drill could temporarily discolor tap water in nearby homes. Residents may notice brown or cloudy water coming from their faucets after hydrants are used during the training exercise.

The department says the issue is usually temporary and can typically be cleared up by running cold water for several minutes.

Closures and Fire Trucks Swarming in Beacon, NY

According to the notification sent out by the fire department, Mountain Lane could experience temporary road closures, traffic delays and restricted access for up to approximately 90 minutes during the exercise. Numerous emergency vehicles and firefighters from Beacon and surrounding mutual aid departments are expected to be operating in the area.

Beacon Fire Department officials say exercises like this are important because they help crews practice staffing, equipment coordination and emergency strategy before a real fire happens.

Residents with questions are being asked to contact Beacon Fire Chief Tom Luccesi through the City of Beacon Fire Department.