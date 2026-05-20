President Trump will be visiting the Hudson Valley on one of the busiest travel days of the year. We've mapped out the areas you may want to avoid this Friday.

The Friday before Memorial Day weekend is already expected to bring some congestion to local roadways. Now, drivers could also be dealing with presidential motorcades, rolling road closures and heavy security throughout parts of the Hudson Valley. The visit could make one of the busiest travel days of the year even busier.

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Trump to Visit Hudson Valley

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Rockland County on Friday, May 22 for an event with Congressman Mike Lawler at Rockland Community College in Suffern. Doors for the event are scheduled to open at 11am, with Trump expected to deliver remarks at 3pm.

The event is expected to draw large crowds, media attention and significant security throughout the area. Anyone traveling through Rockland, Orange or Westchester counties on Friday may want to leave extra time.

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What Roads Could Be Affected?

Because the exact flight plans and motorcade routes have not been released, there are still some unknowns. However, based on past presidential visits, several major Hudson Valley highways could see delays.

If Trump flies into Westchester County Airport, drivers could see rolling closures on:

I-287 near the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge

The Cross Westchester Expressway

The Palisades Interstate Parkway

Route 59 near Suffern

Local roads around Rockland Community College

If the president instead uses New York Stewart International Airport, possible impacts could include:

I-87 through Orange County

The New York State Thruway southbound into Rockland

Route 17

The Palisades Interstate Parkway

Route 59 and the surrounding local roads near Suffern

Drivers near the Mario Cuomo Bridge could also experience temporary traffic stops as presidential motorcades move through the region.

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Timing Could Make Things Worse

The biggest issue may simply be timing.

Friday afternoon before Memorial Day weekend is already known for packed highways as Hudson Valley residents head toward the Catskills, Jersey Shore, Long Island and New England for the unofficial start of summer.

Adding a presidential visit into the middle of that travel rush could create backups throughout the lower Hudson Valley, especially between late morning and early evening.

Security sweeps and temporary closures often begin well before a president arrives. That means traffic could build hours before Trump’s scheduled 3pm appearance.

First Presidential Visit To Rockland In Decades

Trump's visit marks the first presidential in Rockland County in nearly 50 years.

Trump visited the Hudson Valley last year when he delivered the commencement address at West Point. That trip also caused significant traffic and security restrictions throughout Orange County and along the Hudson River corridor.

Officials are expected to release more detailed traffic advisories and security information closer to Friday’s event. Until then, Hudson Valley drivers may want to prepare for a very busy start to Memorial Day weekend.