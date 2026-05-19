‘Perfect Storm’ of Unhealthy Conditions Hits Hudson Valley This Week

The Hudson Valley has been placed on alert as the area deals with a perfect storm of unhealthy conditions.

People across Dutchess, Orange and surrounding counties may notice allergy flareups, headaches, congestion, breathing irritation and other respiratory symptoms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours when conditions tend to get worse.

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Advisories Issued for Hudson Valley, New York

There are actually two different issues affecting Hudson Valley residents this week. The first is unusually high levels of ozone.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Ulster and Sullivan counties after ozone levels pushed the Air Quality Index above 100. That level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including children, older adults and anyone with respiratory or heart conditions.

The advisory was in effect from 11am through 11pm Monday, but the combination of heat and stagnant air is expected to keep conditions uncomfortable through much of the week. On Tuesday, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan Counties will experience near-record high temperatures close to 100 degrees.

Unlike smoke or fog, ozone pollution is mostly invisible. The DEC says it forms when sunlight reacts with pollution from vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions during hot weather. It can lead to hazy skies, coughing, throat irritation and shortness of breath, especially during outdoor activity.

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One-Two Punch for Air Quality in Hudson Valley

At the same time, the Hudson Valley is also getting hammered with extremely high tree pollen and grass pollen counts. That means even people who normally just experience “a little seasonal allergies” may notice itchy eyes, congestion, headaches or breathing irritation over the next several days.

The combination of high ozone and heavy pollen can be especially rough because both affect the respiratory system at the same time. Health officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon and evening, keeping windows closed when possible and checking local air quality conditions before spending long periods outside.

You can monitor the latest Hudson Valley air quality conditions on the DEC’s official AQI map at the New York State DEC Air Quality page.