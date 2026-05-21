Drivers Beware: Police Plan Major Crackdown in Hudson Valley

If you're hitting the roads in the Hudson Valley, you're going to want to make sure you're following the rules. Police will be watching.

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times on Hudson Valley roadways. Cookouts, parades, beach trips and staycations will find residents spending lots of extra time in their cars. Unfortunately, some of these celebrations can lead to distracted and impaired driving, which can end in arrests and serious crashes.

That’s why police agencies across the Hudson Valley say they’ll be out in force this weekend looking for drunk and impaired drivers.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Dutchess County Announces Memorial Day Crackdown

Dutchess County officials announced this week that local police departments will once again take part in the statewide STOP-DWI enforcement campaign over Memorial Day weekend. The crackdown begins Friday, May 22 and continues through Monday, May 25.

Drivers can expect increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout Dutchess, as well as other surrounding counties, during the holiday weekend.

One of the Most Dangerous Travel Weekends

Officials say Memorial Day consistently ranks among the deadliest holidays for impaired driving crashes nationwide. Dutchess County says the enforcement campaign is designed to reduce preventable crashes and protect both drivers and pedestrians during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The effort is part of the larger statewide STOP-DWI campaign supported by New York’s Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Similar crackdowns are held around holidays like the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

Police across New York have already been stepping up enforcement this year. During a recent statewide impaired-driving campaign around St. Patrick’s Day, officers issued more than 68,000 tickets and made nearly 1,700 impaired driving arrests.

Know Before You Go This Weekend

Along with DWI enforcement, police will also be watching for speeding, distracted driving and other aggressive driving violations throughout the holiday weekend.

Officials urge those who are heading out on the roads to stay sober, stay alert and be extra cautious of others who may not be making the same good decisions.